Clarius Group LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $495,007,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

