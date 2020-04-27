Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $60.53 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

