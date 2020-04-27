Clarius Group LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.48.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $160.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $183.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.