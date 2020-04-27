Clarius Group LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $156.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,608 shares of company stock valued at $34,768,640. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

