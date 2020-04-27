Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

