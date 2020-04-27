Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

MMC opened at $93.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

