Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.