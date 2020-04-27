Clarius Group LLC Buys 464 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

