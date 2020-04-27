Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.83.

WCP opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1092361 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,264,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,057,536.70. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

