Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $87,275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,444,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

