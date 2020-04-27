Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners raised its stake in Metlife by 10.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 86.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

