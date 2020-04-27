Clarius Group LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $112.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

