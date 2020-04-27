Clarius Group LLC Purchases 305 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

