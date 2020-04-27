Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Position Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE TM opened at $122.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

