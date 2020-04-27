Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut Torex Gold Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cormark cut Torex Gold Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.86.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG stock opened at C$20.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.7452331 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.