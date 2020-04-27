Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

TOU stock opened at C$12.45 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.32.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$190,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

