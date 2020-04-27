Raymond James Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$66.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Toromont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.75.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$74.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,232,160. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

