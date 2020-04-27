Raymond James Reiterates “C$16.00” Price Target for Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Real Matters (TSE:REAL) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.57.

REAL stock opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$5.47 and a 52-week high of C$17.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.06.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

