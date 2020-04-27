National Bank Financial Increases Semafo (TSE:SMF) Price Target to C$5.00

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Semafo from a buy rating to a tender rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Semafo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.29.

TSE SMF opened at C$3.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. Semafo has a twelve month low of C$1.57 and a twelve month high of C$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.05.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$134.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semafo will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

