Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Quartix (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday.

QTX stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. Quartix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.57.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

