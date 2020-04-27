Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $316.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $156,296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,613,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.