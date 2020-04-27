12,867 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Slack by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Slack by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Slack by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,659,802 shares of company stock valued at $39,798,174.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a PE ratio of -16.71. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WORK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

