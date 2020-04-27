Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Byotrol (LON:BYOT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BYOT opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.76. The company has a market cap of $25.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Byotrol has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.40 ($0.10).

In other Byotrol news, insider John Thomson Langlands purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

