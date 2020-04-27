Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $245.20 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

