Clarius Group LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AON by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 15,389.8% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 754,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,214,000 after acquiring an additional 617,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $175.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.