Clarius Group LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $685.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $619.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.36. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $698.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.