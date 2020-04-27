Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of MIND opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.83. Mind Gym has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.84.
Mind Gym Company Profile
