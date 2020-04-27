Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MIND opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.83. Mind Gym has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.84.

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

