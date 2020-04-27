Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Costain Group (LON:COST)

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Costain Group stock opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.15) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.81. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 351 ($4.62). The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Costain Group will post 3636.9999224 earnings per share for the current year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

