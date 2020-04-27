Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $180.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Cfra increased their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

