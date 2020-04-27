Clarius Group LLC Purchases 6,534 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

