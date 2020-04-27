Clarius Group LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

