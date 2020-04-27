Clarius Group LLC Buys 152 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

NYSE:APD opened at $216.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

