Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $188.12 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

