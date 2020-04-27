Clarius Group LLC Purchases 3,855 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

