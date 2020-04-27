Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,341 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $63.82 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

