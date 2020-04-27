Clarius Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 24,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $139.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

