Clarius Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

