Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 158,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SH opened at $24.85 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

