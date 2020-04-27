Clarius Group LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after buying an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $477,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock opened at $369.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $384.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.94.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.