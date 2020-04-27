Clarius Group LLC Sells 281 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

DUK stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

