Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $263.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

