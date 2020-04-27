Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $44.16 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

