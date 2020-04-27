Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.