Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $575.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

