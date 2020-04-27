TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Citigroup

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIFS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective (down from GBX 335 ($4.41)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 142.14 ($1.87) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92. The stock has a market cap of $728.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.03. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.