Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,180

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.92) to GBX 1,180 ($15.52) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,118.75 ($27.87).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,769.20 ($23.27) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,182.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,695.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 888.40 ($11.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 9.88 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

