Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 736,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,577,000 after buying an additional 280,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

