Clarius Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

BDX opened at $268.17 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

