Clarius Group LLC Buys New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,481,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE ALK opened at $28.01 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.