Clarius Group LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,797.15.

BKNG stock opened at $1,362.77 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,376.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,811.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

